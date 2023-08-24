The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Betty Krosbi Mensah, is appealing to the Electoral Commission (EC) to review its registration procedures by creating registration centers on all island communities in her constituency to enhance the registration of eligible voters.

The EC announced that the voters’ registration exercise for individuals who have reached the age of 18 will commence on Tuesday, September 12, to Monday, October 2, 2023, and will be done at all 268 district offices across the country.

However, addressing journalists, the lawmaker highlighted challenges that are likely to restrict some of her constituents from participating in the democratic exercise.

“Some constituents have to travel by boat for close to eight to ten hours before they continue for over 5 kilometres distance by road to the district capital which is in Donkorkrom, and it will surprise you to know that the cost involved is close to GH¢350. And so I wish to appeal on behalf of the people of Afram Plains North to the Electoral Commission to review the registration modalities for Afram Plains North.”

Some seven political parties also raised red flags over the modalities on Monday.

They asked the Electoral Commission to organise the exercise in electoral areas instead of the district offices.