The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has warned that it will not recognize any individual who does not identify as a member of the teaching fraternity to superintend over the affairs of teachers in the country.

Three teacher unions declared a strike to demand the removal of a banker, Dr. Eric Nkansah, as the appointed Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) following the expiration of an ultimatum the teacher unions gave the government to rescind its decision on Dr. Nkansah’s appointment.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, stressed that the union will not condone such appointments in the future.

“We will quickly put this before the Minister to see why people think they cannot belong to this fraternity but have the impetus to superintend over us who belong to this fraternity. You either belong to us or go and join whoever you want to go and join. The next time there is a similar statement, we will be very emphatic that we will not work with anybody who does not want to be part of this fraternity because I cannot go to the hospital to superintend over the work of the medical doctor or the nurses.”