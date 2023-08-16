The Nungua Stool Committee on Lands has backed the Greater Accra Regional Security Council’s (REGSEC) declaration of a portion of land at Borteyman (Trassacco Area) as a security zone.

The committee says two feuding factions, Empire Builders and Top Kings, have been fighting over the land with land guards wielding machetes and guns, and in some instances burning vehicles, in claiming ownership of the land.

As the allodial owners of the land, the Nungua stool petitioned REGSEC to restrict the factions from escalating the tension in the vicinity.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chief of Nungua Nkpor, Nii Borteyfio Bortekwei Afadi-Nsor I, said the restriction aims to ensure sanity in the community pending resolution of the matter.

“Nungua lands are part of Ga lands, and to the best of our knowledge, RESGEC has with due process placed an embargo on the declared portion of Nungua lands at Borteyman, Trassacco area. We will continue to cooperate with REGSEC and Lands Commission on the roadmap to restore sanity and bring lasting peace to the area”.

He clarified that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, followed due processes in his quest to restore sanity in the region.

“We want to state emphatically that Hon. Henry Quartey has never acted in his private capacity in restoring sanity to land matters in the Greater Accra. He has commendably followed due process in all notable instances,” he clarified.