Botho University, a leading educational institution in Africa with over 25 years of producing highly skilled and industry-ready graduates, has announced that its Ghana Campus has been granted Institutional Accreditation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

This prestigious milestone allows Botho University to operate in Ghana as a private tertiary education institution, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality education in the region and drive for sustainability and impact in Africa.

The accreditation by GTEC is a testament to Botho University’s dedication to adhering to quality and regulatory frameworks wherever the University operates.

Botho University is also a BOS ISO 9001:2015 certified institution, a quality management system that promotes a culture of continuous quality improvement through documented and monitored processes to deliver value to customers.

“Receiving the Institutional Accreditation from GTEC is a significant milestone for Botho University. It affirms our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of education and providing a conducive learning environment for our students,” said Prof. Abhishek Ranjan, Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor of Botho University, West Africa, and BDL.

Botho University has always been at the forefront of fostering holistic development among students, encouraging critical thinking, and nurturing future leaders. The accreditation by GTEC assures the general public, parents, and aspiring students in Ghana, that Botho University Ghana Campus meets the rigorous quality standards set by the Ghanaian regulatory authorities.

“We are excited about this new chapter in our journey and look forward to contributing significantly to the educational landscape in Ghana. With this accreditation, Botho University continues solidifying its position as a growing African Multinational Higher Education brand.,” added Golekanye Setume, Pro-Vice Chancellor – External Relations & Lesotho Campus, Botho University.

Prospective students & stakeholders are invited to explore the wide range of accredited programs and opportunities that Botho University offers in Campus Learning mode and through its Blended and Distance Learning campus. Visit www.bothouniversity.com for all details.