More than 2,000 people in Obuasi turned out for a health walk and health screening to mark the 20th anniversary of celebrated radio presenter Dr. Love Konadu.

Members of the security services, youth groups (Obuasi Parliament), fan clubs, hairdressers, and beauticians took part in the activities, which were sponsored by the AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation and the Mama Love Foundation.

Both events were well-attended. The walk, which kicked off the day’s activities, began at 6:30 a.m. and ended at 8:30 a.m. Backed by a brass band from the Methodist church brigade band, the 8-kilometer walk took participants through some of Obuasi’s main streets and ended at the AGA Clubhouse.

Dr. Love Konadu, who is now the host of the “Afternoon Jam” show on Obuasi-based Time 96.9 FM, has been one of the pioneering female voices in Obuasi and the Ashanti Region.

She began her radio career as a newscaster at Shaft FM, the first private radio station in Obuasi, in 2003. She has since held a variety of on-air roles, including brunch-time host, drive-time host, morning show host, secretary, and event manager.

Later in the day, the AGA Clubhouse forecourt was almost at a standstill as hundreds of people were treated to a variety of delicacies, including Hausa kooko, tea, fufu, banku and okro stew, jollof rice, and yam and garden eggs stew.

The food bazaar, which was sponsored by Dela King, Osei Akwasi Boakye Enterprise, and El-Shaddai, attracted guests who came with their bowls to enjoy the festivities.

In an interview with the media, Dr. Love Konadu expressed her gratitude for the turnout, saying it was a testament to the love the people of Obuasi have shown her over the past 20 years.

“I have always advocated for responsible journalism,” she said. “Our people are discerning and will always embrace good and responsible journalism. I urge my colleagues, especially the up-and-coming ones, to embrace responsible journalism, as it is the only way to be relevant in the media space.”

Widely known as a songstress, reverend minister, and ambassador of the Obuasi Sikakrom Association, Dr. Love Konadu has also carved a niche for herself as a philanthropist who has made a positive impact on the lives of youth, women, and vulnerable members of society through her Mama Love Foundation.

According to the Executive Director of the AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation, Dr. Anim, the health screening was primarily intended to screen people for various ailments and to provide health education to participants.

He said the focus was on lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. He said they conducted blood sugar monitoring, blood pressure checks, body mass index measurements, eye exams, and voluntary HIV testing.

Dr. Anim also said that health education was provided on nutrition and lifestyle modifications as a way to ensure optimal health and reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

“We should take preventive healthcare for ourselves as seriously as we would for our cars,” he said. “Let’s go for regular checkups, as this will help us identify diseases early and get the appropriate treatment or manage them.”

Patrons expressed their excitement about participating in the events to celebrate Dr. Love Konadu. They praised her for her positive impact on the lives of the people of Obuasi through her radio programs and for her consistency in radio over the years.