The Volta Region office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has engaged some key stakeholders in the region on the enhanced ECG PowerApp and the ongoing national revenue mobilization exercise dubbed Operation Zero.

The engagement has seen the ECG sensitize institutions like the Bank of Ghana in Hohoe, GCB Bank in Ho, Volta Serene Hotel, Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta, some assembly members and market centers.

According to the General Manager of ECG Volta Region, Ms. Christina Jatoe- Kaleo, these institutions are crucial to the operations of ECG, hence the need to sensitize them on the cashless system.

She added that these institutions normally pay with cheque and had to visit the ECG Office for an invoice number before going to pay at the bank which was quite hectic.

The General Manager announced that the enhanced ECG PoweApp allows these institutions who pay with cheque to generate their Bank pay-in-slip number and go straight to the bank without visiting the ECG Office.

“Our high consuming customers who pay with cheque can view their bills and make payment via the ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226#. They need to add their account numbers, confirm the details and save the meter. Such customers should click the PAY BILL option and Select GENERATE BANK PAY IN SLIP to receive the code and proceed to the bank to make payment”, she said.

Ms. Jatoe- Kaleo added that the ECG PowerApp accepts payment with ATM Cards, Visa Cards, G-Money and also enables customers to transact business with ECG from the comfort of their home at all times.

“The ECG PowerApp which is one of many innovations by the company will help improve service delivery, enhance operational efficiency and also provide convenience for our cherished customers”, she said.

The General Manager assured stakeholders that using the ECG PowerApp to transact business does not attract extra charges. “ Using the ECG PowerApp or short code *226# to pay bills does not attract E-levy charges or momo charges “, she said.

Ms. Jatoe Kaleo told stakeholders that the operation zero exercise is to ensure all customers, including those not in the ECG database, consuming power pay their bills.

She advised customers who are not receiving or paying bills as a result of a faulty meter or obtaining meter from other sources to take advantage of the moratorium granted as part of the operation zero exercise and visit any ECG Office with their Ghana Card, Digital address and a picture of their meter to regularize their supply.

She appealed to the general public to support ECG by paying their bills promptly to help keep the lights on.