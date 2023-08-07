Twenty-six juveniles from the Senior Correctional Centre at Dzorwulu are optimistic about passing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

These twenty-six candidates are part of the 600,000 that are sitting for the exam this year.

The Senior Correctional Center’s Officer-in-Charge, DDP Millicent Owusu, affirms her unwavering belief that these juveniles possess the ability to excel in their exams.

“We have trained teachers with us and when it is getting to examinations time we try to invite the education unit from the Ayawaso District to come and talk with them, give them the requisite information that they need to hold on to face the examination with courage and enthusiasm. The teachers are always with them every morning discussing past questions to enable them successfully write the exam.”

She also lamented about the lack of learning materials to help the inmates.

“We all know that the national cake is too small and the lack of learning materials has been a big challenge, but we try our best to solicit help from NGOs and philanthropists who come to preach to inmates at the centre.”