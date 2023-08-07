The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished presidential aspirants to desist from creating the impression that the party’s electoral roll for its presidential primaries is not credible.

Campaign teams of some aspirants raised concerns about the register claiming it is fraught with errors.

But the NPP in a statement dated August 7, signed by the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, assured that the committee members are working closely with the presidential aspirants to ensure all errors are corrected.

The party assured that the committee is determined not to only produce a credible Voter Register but also to ensure that the election process is free, fair, and transparent.

“We are aware that complaints about albums have been a subject matter of disputes in the history of our political party elections in the 4th Republic and this is exactly what the NPP together with the Presidential Elections Committee is taking steps to avoid in the current contest. It is therefore unfortunate for anyone to give the impression to Ghanaians that the Album is a fallacy.”

“We wish to assure the entire public that the Presidential Elections Committee is determined not only to produce a credible Voter Register but also to ensure that the election process is free, fair and transparent. In this regard, we continue to invite inputs from interested individuals and Party members”.

