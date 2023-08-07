President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent warm wishes to all the candidates writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The president entreated the candidates to desist from engaging in examination malpractices.

President Akufo-Addo tweeted, “I send best wishes to all 600,714 students sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination, which began today. I urge all students not to engage in any acts of examination malpractice, complete their exams successfully, and move on to the next stage of their education, senior high school, which is free”.

Over 600,000 students are writing the weeklong Basic Education Certificate Examination beginning today, August 7, 2023. They will be done with their last paper on Friday, August 11.

They include 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools nationwide.