The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has expressed his party’s commitment to working closely with the media in building Ghana.

Mr. Kwetey made this pledge when he led a delegation of party executives to pay a courtesy call on the management of Citi TV/Citi FM.

The national executives of the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections embarked on the media tour to engage and strengthen the relationship between the party and the media.

Mr Kwetey was accompanied by NDC Director of International Relations, Alex Segbefia, Deputy Communications Officer, Ako Gunn among others.

The leadership of the two institutions discussed a myriad of issues, with the General Secretary of the NDC pledging the party’s commitment to work with the media to ensure the desired development being sought by Ghanaians is met.

“The aim is simply to re-establish the beautiful rapport that we have always had with the media, but beyond that, to signal that we have been on this journey for 31 years, and it is important for the critical actors to start meeting and having a conversation.”

Speaking on behalf of the management of Citi TV/Citi FM, the Managing Director of the company Samuel Attah-Mensah pledged to collaborate with any political party which is ready to push the Ghana agenda.

“As for us, where we sit, we like to focus on the Ghana Agenda so any political party or government that decides to take on the Ghana Project, we give our full support and that is why people try to label us which is okay, but I will always say, judge me by what I do, and we are not in a hurry to let people believe we are here, or we are not here.”

“What I keep telling my colleagues is that today we are in the media and have the microphone and will not be in the media tomorrow and so how we help shape opinions and policy decisions, one day when we are out of here, we will now be subjects of those policies.”

On his part General Manager of Citi TV/ Citi FM, Bernard Avle asked the NDC to intimately manage the relationship with the media with the advent of social media and its complexities.