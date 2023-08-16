Chiefs of Defense Staff from Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries will meet in Accra on Thursday, August 17, 2023, to strategize on a possible military intervention in Niger.

ECOWAS leaders last week resolved to activate a standby force for an intervention following a takeover by the junta.

The Military Chiefs are expected to prepare a plan of attack in Niger if ECOWAS leaders give the green light.

Chief of Defense Staff for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Christopher Musa, said they will do what is right.

“We must confront them head-on, dwell upon our shared experiences, wisdom and the strength of our collective resolve. Our decisions will be a strong message about our commitment to democracy, our intolerance for unconstitutional changes of government and our dedication to regional stability,” he added.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS last week ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

He also called on the African Union, AU, partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

He said all efforts made to dialogue with the Niger Republic military junta have been defiantly rejected by the coup leaders, as they condemn the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.