The National Labour Commission (NLC) is expected to meet with the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) over the latter’s strike.

CETAG has been on strike since August 1, following the government’s failure to implement the agreed terms of their conditions of service.

Despite the Commission’s repeated calls for the group to suspend the strike, the association remains steadfast in its decision.

CETAG insists that its members will only return to work if the government shows commitment to their demands.

Meanwhile, the NLC has said that it will be forced to take legal action if CETAG continues with its strike.

CETAG members from all 46 training colleges have been on strike since August 1, citing the government’s failure to adhere to the NLC’s Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.

Despite repeated notices sent to the Ministry of Finance, the agreed-upon negotiations have yet to be implemented, leading to the continued impasse.

In an interview with Citi News on Monday, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, said that the commission would take the matter to court if the strike continued.