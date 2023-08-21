The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), has been sworn in as the ‘Ekuo Na’ of Holy Family Akan Society for the Accra Catholic Archdiocese.

The historic event which took place at the St Peter’s Catholic Church in Osu, coincided with the 54th Birthday of the Senior Police Officer who is a devout Catholic and member of good standing.

National President of the Holy Family Akan Society, Mr Albert Joseph Kodua who gave a background of the association which is 45 years old after being formed in 1978, revealed that challenges in understanding sermons in English and Ga by the Akan community inspired its formation.

“Our forbearers in Catholic faith in Accra who were Akans, could readily understand sermons in English and Ga as was the practice at the time. A petition was therefore submitted to the then Archbishop of Accra Diocese, Dominic Kodwo Andoh. He set a committee to look into the concerns and it granted the permission for the birth of Holy Family Akan Society for the Accra Catholic Archdiocese”, he revealed.

According to the National President, only a Baptized Catholic, Communicant, contribute to the growth and development of the Church, adding that the person holds the position till death.

It is in the light of this COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) was chosen in view of her enormous contributions to the church and the various societies she belongs to in the Church.

READ ALSO: IGP, CID Boss swerve JAIL; ‘runaway’ from court over Afoko’s Contempt

She replaces Mrs. Esther Hamilton of St. Anthony Catholic Church at Taifa who passed on in 2022.

In her acceptance remarks, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) thanked the National Executives of Holy Family Akan Society for nominating her for the role.

“My Parish Priest told me it is an honour for me to be nominated for this role. He and other Priests promised to rally behind me in my new role. I use this opportunity to urge the Akan community here in Accra not to forget our roots and support each other. Let us also help the growth of the Church from where we hail so that they will grow. We should not make it appear as though the work of God only exists in Accra churches. God is everywhere ”, she encouraged.

Profile

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah(Mrs) was born on 19th August 1969 at Konongo in the Asante Akyem district of the Ashanti Region.

She had her primary and secondary education at Roman Catholic Primary and Middle Schools, and Bompata Secondary School respectively

She is the first female Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College (GPCSC) located in Winneba, the Central Region of Ghana

Service

COP Addo-Danquah was recruited into the Ghana Police Service on July 27, 1990, and has risen through the ranks by dint of hard work and her desire to achieve higher academic laurels.

When she passed out, she was first posted to the Police Hospital Accounts Section as a constable.