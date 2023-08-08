FBNBank Ghana has opened a new branch in Community 6 on the Tema General Hospital Road.

The Tema Hospital branch of FBNBank which is the Bank’s 24th footprint is specifically designed to cater for individual, commercial and corporate clients some of whom are in Tema and its environs.

This new branch is expected to attend to the needs of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and retail businesses in that catchment area.

The branch will also offer Premium Banking which aims to deliver priority service, comfort, security, luxury, and easy access to financial advisory services to the Bank’s customer segment.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank said, “the opening of this branch is in line with the Bank’s agenda to improve our network to be able to offer a full range of services to our customers and clients. We will continue to get closer to our customers, clients as well as prospects and develop customised products and services to suit their needs. By this, we bring alive our brand mantra of putting our stakeholders first.”

Mr. Asante further stated that, “this is FBNBank Ghana’s third physical touchpoint in Tema, having a branch already situated at the Community One Market Square and an Agency at Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), adjacent the revenue Centre near the Long Room, also in Community One. This new branch will expand the Bank’s network to customers and residents in other parts of Tema, especially the residential enclave and support the Bank’s efforts to continue to offer world-class banking services which delivers our Gold Standard of value and excellence and put our customers at the heart of what we do.”

The Commissioning ceremony was attended by clients, customers, staff, and several key personalities which included Honourable Yohane Armah Ashitey, Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema and Mr. Alex Asiamah, Chairman, Tema District of Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders and CEO of E-Cargo Services. The ceremony included a tour of the branch. Clients and customers had the opportunity to interact with the Bank’s officials and among themselves.

FBNBank has in its 27 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole particularly the Customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 129 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has twenty-four (24) branches and three (3) agencies across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking service to the individuals and businesses in Ghana.