The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, is advocating for the empowerment of more women, especially those with disabilities, to thrive in agriculture by providing them with the needed support.

Mr. Addo, who outlined the significant role played by women in the sector, says the country is currently enjoying food security due to the impact of women in the agricultural sector.

He made these remarks when he addressed a colourful gathering at the 5th Women in Food and Agricultural Leader Training Forum and the Gold in the Soil Awards in Koforidua.

The program was organized by Agrihouse Foundation in collaboration with the World Food Programme, Global Affairs Canada, and Yara Ghana.

“Women play significant roles in agriculture, and the country is currently enjoying food security due to the contribution of women in the sector. Women make up more than half of Ghana’s agricultural labor force, with many engaged in plowing, planting seeds, harvesting, processing foods, selling, and cooking. If not for our women, we would be very hungry in this country, so it is important to give them the maximum support to enable them to thrive, and I believe this will have a significant impact on the nation,” he remarked.

Mr. Addo further added that the reviewed structure of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative will largely support women in agriculture.

“The women and youth would be asked to register with an Aggregator, and after that, all farm inputs would be given till harvesting. The new program under the PFJ would be launched soon,” he stated.

The Director and Head of Cooperation at Global Affairs Canada, Kathlyn Flunn-Dapaah, who was impressed, called on the government to make women a focal point in the Planting for Food and Jobs flagship initiative.

“Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Ghana’s economy, where many women are employed but face several challenges, including inadequate access to financing and agricultural inputs to increase their yields and incomes. Empowering women in agriculture will improve the sector significantly. I want to, at this point, call on the government to ensure their policies, including PFJ, favor women to excel in agriculture and agribusinesses.”

On her part, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyea, who was delighted about the successful outcome of the program, pledged her organization’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable in the sector.

“I want to thank the sponsors for their support over the years and also reiterate that Agrihouse will continue to make a significant impact on improving the lives of women farmers and people with disabilities in the agricultural value chain. The winners will be engaged to help in mentoring others, especially the youth, to encourage more women into agriculture.”

The forum and awards were on the theme: “Overcoming Barriers of Women in Agribusiness: The Role of Stakeholders”.

In all, 13 women received various awards in different categories.

The winners received equipment and machines to enable them to improve their work for their benefit and for society.

Madam Margaret Agyei received the Ultimate Gold in the Soil Award and was given a tricycle, farming equipment, and agriproducts.

The other winners included Naana Felicia Akyeamah, who won the Passion for Farm Award, Change Champion Award, Mrs. Dzidzinyo Fianu, Princess Carla Award, Ernestina Osei Tutu, Outstanding Woman in Extension Services Award, Delali Esi Agyeman, Feed to Food Award, Lydia Gyebi Asare and Development Partners Award, Global Affairs Canada, and the World Food Programme.

The others were She-Operates Award, Hajara Mohammed, She-innovates Award, Abigail Ghama, Climate Smart Award, Doris Opoku Hagan, Diamond in the Rough Award, Adwoa Agyeiwaa, Star Woman Agripreneur Award, Faustina Mamle Nartey, and Royal Agro Award, Nana Obaapanin Konadu Kontie II.