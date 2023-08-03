The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has pledged its unflinching support to the Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) Limited in its quest to support children living with autism.

According to the Service, the management of autism has become complex which needs interventions from several disciplines hence, the Service readiness to contribute its quota in deploying experts to support the Bank when the need arises.

Delivering his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the GTBank Annual Autism Workshop and Consultation in Accra, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted that the Service will collaborate with the Bank to achieve the Initiative.

“The Ghana Health Service which I superintend is grateful for this impactful collaboration and promises to avail its expertise and manpower whenever needed by GT Bank”, he said.

For his part, the Managing Director (MD) for GTBank Ghana, John Thomas added that, the initiative to support children with autism has come to stay.

“We are going to expand it to rural areas. The idea is to educate because we think it is more of enlightenment. By the time information gets out there then, there will be improvement with the way they treat kids with special needs”, he added.

The Autism workshop and consultation which is scheduled for 2nd to 5th August is held on the theme: “Empowering Voices for Autism”.