The Police have restored calm in Godenu, a village near Hohoe in the Volta Region following a violent disturbance in which a Police patrol vehicle was set on fire by some members of the community.

According to the Police, the disturbance occurred on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a patrol vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider.

The motorbike rider sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some members of the community became angry and started throwing stones at the Police patrol vehicle.

The Police officers in the vehicle tried to disperse the crowd, but the crowd became more violent and set the patrol vehicle on fire.

Two people died in the violence, and the motorbike rider who was injured in the accident is still receiving medical attention.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance, and one Bruni pistol has been retrieved. The Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including the circumstances under which the two people died.

Security has been beefed up in Hohoe Township and its surrounding communities to ensure law and order.

The Police have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police in their investigations.