The Attorney General has filed a nolle prosequi in the case against Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the defunct gold trading company Menzgold and replaced it with fresh charges.

The office of the Attorney General last week came under pressure after many questioned why there had been little progress in the case against Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1.

This is after Appiah Mensah revealed plans to pay locked-up funds of his aggrieved customers on condition that they make a payment of about GHc 650 to be verified.

He later removed the financial condition for the verification following public backlash.

The concern for many was that he had been emboldened due to the delay in his prosecution.

The case which began in 2019 had suffered 36 adjournments with his plea yet to be taken in a substituted charge sheet. The failure of the office of the Attorney General to give its judgment on the docket was said to be the cause for the delay.

But in a rather interesting twist, the office of the Attorney General has dropped the old case which was being heard at the circuit court and filed new charges at the High Court.