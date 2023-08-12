Ghanaian rapper Guru NKZ has revealed that he paused promoting his new song last year after his baby mama died of breast cancer.

The rapper, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, said in an interview with GhanaWeekend that he was devastated by the loss and needed time to grieve.

He added: “I also had to travel to Australia to be with my baby mama’s family for the funeral.”

The CEO of NKZ Music explained that he was initially reluctant to release his new song, “Can’t Touch This,” but eventually decided to do so in honour of his late baby mama.

The song, which was produced by DobMusic, is Guru’s first song of the year. He stressed that he is now excited to promote his new song and tour around the world. He is also grateful for the support of his fans during this difficult time.

Guru’s late baby mama, with whom he has a 10-year-old daughter, died last year in August.

Guru, a renowned hiplife musician with a long list of hit songs, rose to fame after featuring on hiplife legend Obrafour’s hit song “Kasiebo” a decade ago.