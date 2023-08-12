The conversation around the renaming of Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana has again sparked varied opinions after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hinted that it may happen in the future.

During the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo articulated the thought-provoking proposition.

He hinted that in the future, the prestigious institution could potentially be renamed after Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah, as a tribute to his unwavering determination and pivotal role in galvanizing the Ghanaian populace to establish the university.

The president eulogized the role and the extensive lobbying spearheaded by J.B Danquah whom he said renaming the institution after him will not be out of place.

He argued that in an environment or society that prioritizes historical accuracy and the preservation of records, such a gesture would not be opposed.

“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched, to describe Joseph Boakye Dankwa as the founder of this university. A fact which on the 75th anniversary of its existence should be vividly recalled by all of us who have been and are beneficiaries of his work.

“Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen.”

The conversation about renaming the university began in 2021 after President Akufo-Addo suggested renaming the University for Development Studies(UDS) and a host of others after the late President Jerry John Rawlings to celebrate his legacy.

Many criticized the decision and said it was only a way to commence the process of renaming the nation’s premier university after the president’s uncle.