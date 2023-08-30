President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to construct roads leading to the Songor Salt Mine in Ada to aid the smooth operation of the mine.

Speaking at the commissioning of the salt mine and processing plant at Songor in Ada by Electrochem Ghana Limited, the president said he will ensure the Ministry of Roads and Highways is disbursed with the necessary funds to ensure the road construction on time.

“I have taken note of the request by McDan for the construction of some major roads leading to the mine and I will put this request to the Minister of Roads and ensure that he is disbursed to construct the roads and I will take a personal interest in them.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo further urged the people and chiefs of Ada to collaborate with the company to sufficiently reap the full benefits of the mine’s establishment.

“For this project to thrive, it will need the support and backing not only of the government but also of the people and chiefs of the community, and to this end, I will want to extend the appreciation of the government and people of Ghana to my good friend, the paramount chief of the Ada traditional area and his chiefs and people for giving the support you have given your own son and it is a gesture that should be emulated by other traditional authorities.

“You have seen for yourself the development that this project is already bringing to Ada including the construction of a sports complex, interest-free loans to traders and businesswomen and men of Ada, the construction of roads, the introduction of a scholarship scheme, and the provision of potable water for the communities in the catchment area.”