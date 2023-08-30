The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has announced plans to tackle the illegal importation of illicit weapons into Ghana, especially from neighbouring countries.

Recent research conducted in five regions in Ghana suggests an estimated presence of 35,000 to 40,000 illegally produced firearms, with over 2000 blacksmiths having production capacity in just one region.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Director for Policy Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Gyebi Asante emphasized the need for a collective effort to combat the proliferation of firearms in the country.

He warned that his outfit would deal ruthlessly with persons found smuggling weapons into the country.

“We are now going to the ports and borders, we have recruited and trained officers, and we are getting them equipment to be at these borders. To be able to detect some of these guns that are being guns smuggled into the country. So they better put a stop to it now, before they find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

“When we detect it and realise that you are the ones bringing these weapons in, the law will definitely deal with you. We should all help this country to make it peaceful.”