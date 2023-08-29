The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has condemned the unlawful invasion of the premises of the Tamale District Court by some residents in the area.

The Tamale District Court was attacked on Monday, August 28, 2023, when some residents trooped onto the court premises in large numbers and pelted the court with stones, destroying fixtures and injuring a police officer.

This led to an exchange of gunfire between the police and the irate youth.

The youth besieged the court, claiming to ensure that a drug peddler who had been causing destruction to the lives of the youth through his business was adequately prosecuted.

They claimed that police officers had been shielding him, hence their invasion.

In a statement dated August 28, JUSAG said the following:

“The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) notes with grave concern the violent and unlawful invasion of the premises of the District Court Tamale by some unscrupulous elements of Tamale on Monday 28th August 2023 at around 10:00am.”

“That attack which saw residents troop the Court premises in their numbers and pelting stones that destroyed fixtures and injured a police officer, leading to exchange of gun fire by the Police to disperse the irate youth. In no uncertain terms, JUSAG unreservedly condemn the barbaric act of the miscreants. We also wish to commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention with reinforcement that saved the properties and lives of the Magistrates, Court Officials, Lawyers, Litigants and other court users during the sad event.”

JUSAG therefore called “on the Judicial Service and the securities services to intensify efforts to ensure optimum safety and security of all officers of the Court before justice administration resumes at the Court.”

Click here to read the statement by JUSAG