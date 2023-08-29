A failed presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says any candidate who emerges as the party’s flagbearer should adopt some of his six-point plan to better position the country for success.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Joe Ghartey, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Kwadwo Poku failed to garner enough votes to qualify for the next phase of the NPP presidential race after the party’s special delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

At the launch of his campaign on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Mr. Agyepong urged the party not to elect individuals who had failed in the Akufo-Addo administration to lead the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He emphasized the importance of selecting candidates who can effectively address the challenges facing the nation.

Speaking on the aftermath of the elections in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday, Mr. Agyepong said, “I hope that whoever emerges takes out my six-point plan to rescue the country. I would like the person to identify with some of my ideals.”

He said he was expecting to be in the top five, as the results of the polls had suggested that he would be in the top four.

Mr. Agyepong said that was because he was very confident and worked hard, but at the end of the day, the delegates made their decision, which he highly respected, and he was at peace with himself.