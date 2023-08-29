Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says the party’s Legal Directorate will consider exploring legal means to challenge the legality of the Electoral Commission’s decision to hold the upcoming limited voter registration at its district offices.

The Commission last week announced the commencement of a limited voter registration for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023.

The NDC argues that if the EC is allowed to go by its plans, most of the new voters will be disenfranchised.

Mr. Tamakloe says his team will challenge the legality of the exercise.

“The EC is applying the same law to only limit the registration to the district offices. We will explore all the available legal channels to ensure that we will get an outcome that will allow the elections to be more decentralized. We want to ensure that all our MPs are duly protected within the confines of our law, and we will definitely do that,” the Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC said.

Seven political parties in the country on August 21 were unhappy with the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to restrict the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

According to the political parties, such a move would disenfranchise a number of Ghanaians who have attained the voting age.

They want the commission to instead open up the process for the exercise to be conducted at the electoral areas.

The seven political parties have thus promised not to rest until the EC registers every eligible Ghanaian who has attained the voting age.

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, the exercise would be held at all the 268 district offices of the EC across the country.