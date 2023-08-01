The Board and Management of the Koforidua Nursing and Midwifery Training College have launched the 60th-anniversary celebration of the institution.

The college started as a Midwifery Training School and Enrolled Nurses Training School in 1964. It currently runs three programs: Registered General Nursing, Registered Midwifery, and Post Nac/Nap Midwifery. The college aims to become a Center of Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery education globally. About 60% of the college’s teaching staff are alumni of the institution.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Koforidua Nursing and Midwifery College in Koforidua, the Head of Health Training Institutions at the Ministry of Health, Felix Nyante, disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the global nursing challenge, leading to a global shortfall of 5.9 million nurses.

“According to statistics from the World Health Organization, a global nursing report in 2000 revealed that the global nursing workforce was 27.9 million, and it was estimated that there was a global shortfall of 5.9 million nurses. Evidence shows that 89% of these nurse shortages are in low- and middle-income countries.”

“With the ageing of the nursing workforce, 17% of nurses globally are expected to retire within the next 10 years. This means that 4.7 million additional nurses will have to be trained and employed to maintain the workforce. By the year 2030, 10.6 million additional nurses will be needed. There is a need for government and all stakeholders to prioritize the training of nurses and midwives to help secure the future of the health sector.”

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, speaking on the theme “Sustaining and Scaling up Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Education,” commended the college’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through quality education.

He pledged the government’s commitment to working collaboratively with the college and its stakeholders to provide an enabling environment for quality nursing and midwifery education.

The Principal of the college, Mrs. Mary Lamisi Bozombil, in an interview with Citi News, disclosed the need for a 500-seat ICT laboratory to improve teaching and learning.

“We have a computer lab that can accommodate about 110 students. However, as we have been increasing our numbers, we will need more. Some students have to write and then go back and wait for others to also get their turn. This is time-consuming. That is why we are aiming for a 500-capacity ultramodern ICT laboratory that can accommodate a class at a go.”

“The situation is worrying, so as management, we are collaborating with stakeholders and also ready to welcome anyone who is willing to support our quest. Government alone cannot help. That is why we have launched our 60th anniversary today, with a call on all stakeholders to come on board and assist us in our quest to maintain high standards and excellence. We know that by the time we celebrate the anniversary itself, we might have finished with the ICT laboratory.”

There was a massive float through the principal streets of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, to create awareness of the anniversary.