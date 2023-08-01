The Upper West Regional Police Command has reported the death of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr John Kobina Baidoo.

The senior police officer, until his demise, was a legal prosecutor with the legal and prosecution unit of the Upper West regional police headquarters with additional responsibilities as the acting Wa district police commander.

A statement issued in Wa today, August 1, 2023, and signed by the Upper West regional police commander, ACP Prince Gabriel Waabu indicates that ASP John Kobina Baidoo died on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

He died while on admission at the Upper West regional hospital in Wa for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

The Upper West regional police commander in its statement further indicated that the police administration has set Saturday, August 5 for the one-week funeral observation for the late senior police officer.