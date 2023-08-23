The Minerals Commission has clarified that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has not approved any contract, transaction, deal, or stake for any person, company, or entity in relation to the Ewoyaa Lithium project.

This follows reports that Piedmont Lithium has acquired a stake in the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, said that negotiations are ongoing with Atlantic Lithium Limited on the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium deposits in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

“Additionally, the Commission is by law mandated to make recommendations to the Minister for the grant of mineral rights including a mining lease. The Commission has not made any such recommendation for the grant of a mining lease to the Minister for the development of the lithium deposits at Ewoyaa. At this stage, Atlantic Lithium Limited still holds a prospecting licence in the name of its local subsidiary Barari Development Ghana Limited,” Mr Ayisi added.

The Minerals Commission CEO explained that Cabinet approved a new policy framework for the exploitation, management, and regulation of lithium and other green minerals in Ghana on July 27, 2023.

“The overarching goal of the new framework is anchored on the principle that the exploitation of green minerals including lithium must benefit Ghanaians who are the true owners of the mineral resources,” he added.

Ayisi said that the negotiations with Atlantic Lithium Limited are ongoing in light of this.

He used the opportunity to reassure the public of the government’s commitment to ensuring that Ghana reaps maximum benefits from the exploitation of lithium and other green minerals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has previously denied reports that it had granted mining licenses for lithium exploration and production in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that while there are ongoing explorations for the mineral, the Ministry or any government agency has not yet issued a lease or permit for its exploration and production.

The Ministry added that the government is committed to ensuring that the exploitation of lithium and other minerals is done in a manner that is in the national interest.

