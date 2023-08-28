Former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has said that he was scared when he was told by some high-ranking police officers that the current Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, would likely cause the defeat of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Naabu, who appeared before a Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee established to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP, said that the police officers told him that Dampare is not an NPP member and that this would be difficult for the party in the upcoming elections.

Naabu said that he was so scared by the claims that he even called the Interior Minister to verify them, but the Minister did not pick up his call.

“He [Commander Asare] said he wanted to come and see me and let me talk to the president about the current IGP because he is not NPP and that will be difficult for us going into the 2024 elections, and so I told him that I will verify the claims myself before telling the president because I didn’t want to say something that is not true.”

Mr. Naabu further indicated that he was told the IGP would scheme his way through during the hotly contested Assin North by-election to deny the NPP victory which indeed occurred and that left him scared.

“He [Commander Asare] even told me that if we let the IGP goes to Assin North, we would lose the by-election and I was scared. He told me that with ten days to the by-election, with the IGP there, we would end up with nothing, so I started talking to people in the police to verify the claims. I even called the Interior Minister, and he did not pick up my call.”

Background

The leaked audio captured an alleged plot by the NPP to oust the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and rig the 2024 polls.

When he appeared before the parliamentary committee tasked to investigate the lead tape on Monday, August 28, 2023, Bugri Naabu, confirmed the veracity of the audio.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, which sparked controversy, indeed transpired between himself and three other high-ranking Police Officers took place at the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

He further identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

Bugri Naabu said he hired someone to record the controversial leaked tape on his behalf to present to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.