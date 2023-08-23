The former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds the strongest performance record among Ghana’s political parties since the country’s independence in 1957.

Mr. Duffuor argued that the NDC’s record outweighs that of Kwame Nkrumah who focused largely on manufacturing.

“Between 2009 and 2012, our performance has been the best since independence. No government has achieved what we achieved between 2009 and 2012. For forty years, the interest rates had come down, the Treasury Bills (TB) rates came below 10 percent, the Cedi over four years moved by 60 pesewas and our GDP was 14.5 in 2011.”

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the former Finance Minster said the NDC’s deliberate efforts toward job creation were impeccable which led to a drastic reduction in unemployment rates for the first time between 2012 and 2013.

“The job creation during our time was first class. The unemployment figure had dropped to 2.2 percent by the end of 2012/2013 and the figures are there to show.”

Mr. Duffuour also disclosed that he will campaign actively for former president John Dramani Mahama to win political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I am confident that we are winning because we are working and the NPP has been [in power] for seven years and has done little but our performance has been the best since independence,” he told host Bernard Avle.

He, however, acknowledged that the NDC encountered a Dollar-Cedi problem in 2014 but that did not affect Ghana’s economy due to stern measures taken by the then NDC government.

“There was a problem in 2014. There was a huge Cedi-Dollar problem but not so much in the depreciation of the Cedi because it was an exogenous problem.”