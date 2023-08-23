Former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor has dismissed claims by the current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, that Ghana’s economy has turned the corner.

Ofori-Atta made the claim during his presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on July 31. He said that government plans and programmes had started yielding positive results and that the economy was on the path to recovery.

However, Dr Duffuor speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV disagreed with this assessment. He pointed to the contractions in the various sectors of the economy to indicate that the economy was nowhere near the path of recovery.

“What corner? In the first quarter of this year, if you look at the economic growth that the BoG statistics have released, we experienced a lot of contractions in very important sectors. We have experienced contractions in the construction sector, mining and quarry, wholesale-retail trading, water, sewerage and waste management.

“These are very important sectors that have contracted, so if you say you have turned the corner, what did you find in turning the corner?”.

He also suggested that e-levy be scrapped if the government is not getting enough revenue from it.

“Are we getting enough from it? If we are not getting enough from it, then it’s nuisance tax, you should scrap it”.