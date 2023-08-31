The governing New Patriotic Party has called off its September 2, 2023 run-off scheduled to break the tie between two flagbearer hopefuls –Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko.

This follows the withdrawal of Mr. Agyarko from the race.

“We take notice of your decision to withdraw from the contest and therefore the run-off election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, will no longer be held,” Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, said in a letter addressed to Boakye Agyarko.

The run-off was being organised to break the tie between Mr Agyarko and Mr Addai-Nimoh to decide who would join the four aspirants in the party’s November 4 presidential primary.

Boakye Agyarko refrained from the run-off after accusing the party of breaching provisions of their constitution.

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he said in a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye on August 31, 2023.

Background

The NPP held a super delegates conference last on August 26 to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from ten to five.

At the end of the polls, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%) while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%). Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed fourth with 36 votes (3.90%).

The New Patriotic Party disclosed that a run-off will be held on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine (9) votes each.

Although the persons who voted during the August 26 special delegates conference were expected to take part in the run-off, the party later announced that only members of its National Council will vote in the exercise.

According to the party, the decision is to save time and cost adding that it will be held at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

Mr. Agyarko was however unhappy with such decision.

“In light of your withdrawal, the aspirants who will contest in the November 4 election are as follows: Mahamudu Bawumia; Ken Ohene Agyapong; Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen; Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh,” Mr. Oquaye said in the letter.

Prof. Oquaye extended the party’s appreciation to Mr Agyarko for his engagement and communication on the matter and noted that the Committee remained committed to transparency and fairness in all aspects of its work.