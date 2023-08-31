The Kasoa District Police Command has arrested a man in his 30s for viciously attacking two persons with a hammer during an argument that ensued between some tenants.

One of the victims of the attack is currently on admission at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa and showing neurological signs.

Edmond Ampomah the victim who is currently on admission at the hospital nearly lost his life as he collapsed after his head was struck with a hammer by the suspect, Kwabena Brenya a commercial driver.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the victim said, an argument ensued between the wife of the victim’s brother and the suspect who happen to be co-tenants at Otacity, a suburb of Akweley in Kasoa on the evening of Monday, August 28, 2023.

The victim was selected by some family members to attend to the issue and have it addressed.

Tempers of suspect Brenya however flared up and attacked the victims who were caught unaware with a hammer.

Edmond being one of the victims collapsed at the scene and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa where he is currently admitted.

A scan conducted on the victim by experts identified a fracture in his skull and the victim showed neurological symptoms.

The suspect has since been arrested by police and assisting in investigations.