The Greater Accra Regional Campaign Manager of Alan Kyerematen, Sylvester Tetteh, has asked the campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia not to be overly fixated on winning the bragging rights of topping Saturday’s special delegates’ conference, as they could be disappointed in the main primaries.

“For the bragging rights, you may be first in having the bragging rights, but I tell you it is likely that someone will get zero on Saturday. When we started this race, the talks about getting 90 percent and whitewashing everybody to score 90. Interestingly, just yesterday the numbers have been scaled down to 60 percent. Tomorrow, don’t be surprised if it is scaled down further,” he added.

Mr. Tetteh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, was responding to the Bawumia team’s claim that they would emerge first in Saturday’s polls in an interview with Bernard Avle on Citiuation Room on Citi TV in Accra on Thursday.

“But let me tell you, we are comfortable and the expectation of people will be disappointed on Saturday. However, I think that the most important of all is on November 4th because we will be part of the five, they can decide to have the bragging rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, NPP members in the Kwadaso Constituency say they will continue to support their former Member of Parliament, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, as the preferred flagbearer for the party.

The party members, including polling station executives and coordinators, remain firm in their belief in Dr. Akoto’s leadership for the NPP.

A polling station executive in the Kwadaso Constituency, Ernest Frimpong, has called on delegates to vote for the former Food and Agriculture Minister in the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

“It’s not about what our MP will say or what our constituency chairman will say. They have their choice, and we also have our own way to take decisions for ourselves. The records speak for themselves, and Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the best Agric Minister in the history of the Fourth Republic. The agricultural sector grew by an unprecedented 8.4 percent in 2021, and this is the reason we are saying that he is the best person for the party.”

“In this context, we are calling for him, and it is about what you have done for the country and the party, and Afriyie Akoto has demonstrated in all angles that he is competent to serve our party and this country.”