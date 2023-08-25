Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a member of the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign team, has urged all party faithfuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support his boss, as he is the hope of the party and the future of the country.

He has encouraged all delegates participating in the party’s Saturday special delegates’ conference to vote for the vice president to ensure the success of the party in the 2024 elections.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia represents the hope of the NPP and the future of Ghana. He is our best chance to win the next elections in 2024 against His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. He has shown evidence of this, working in the Northern region to increase the party’s seats from three to 16.”

“We are confident that if the party gives him the votes, he has the capacity and ability to unite us and deliver victory in the 2024 elections. He will also consolidate the gains we have made as a country and lead us into the new Ghana we are trying to build.”

Meanwhile, Sylvester Tetteh, the Greater Accra Regional Campaign Manager for Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, is confident that Mr. Kyerematen will be one of the top five candidates in the presidential primaries on November 4.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on Citiuation Room on Citi TV in Accra on Thursday, he emphasized that the party’s Saturday Super Delegates Conference was just a formality, and they were focused on the November 4 primaries.

“This is just a formality to select the top five candidates. It is clear that three people are already in the top five. So far, we in the A4P (Alan for President) are looking forward to November 4. Saturday is just a formality. We will be part of it, and the top five will be Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”