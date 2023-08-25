The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), in line with its continuous commitment to fairly spread the benefits of Ghana’s petroleum resources through the GNPC Foundation, has commissioned various completed projects in four communities in the Western Region.

The completed educational and social infrastructure projects, which are meant to improve education and sanitation in vulnerable communities in the region, include a three-unit classroom block each for Yepimso and Ohiapenika communities, a 12-seater sanitary facility at Mumuni Camp, all in the Amenfi West District, as well as a six-unit classroom block for Atobiase D/A Basic School in the Wassa East District.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony at Atobiase, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, said the GNPC Foundation believes that there is evidence that good educational infrastructure leads to better instruction, improves student absorption and outcomes, reduces dropout rates, and creates awareness among pupils and students.

While highlighting some of the projects that the GNPC has undertaken in the Western Region, Dr. Eduah said that while the Foundation is committed to ensuring that all Ghanaians benefit from the country’s petroleum revenues, special attention is given to the Western Region, where the company currently conducts its extractive business.

“The Western Region where we currently do our extractive business is our priority when it comes to our core objects, and we’ve done projects in all the 13 districts in the region ranging from Astro Turfs, dormitories, classroom blocks, sanitary facilities, laboratories, boreholes, artisans training, scholarships, among others”, he noted.

He urged the people of the Western Region to maintain the facilities to ensure that they are preserved for future generations.

The Nifahene of Wassa Atobiase, Nana Bukuro II, who graced the handing-over ceremony, thanked the GNPC for the facility and said that pupils from the school who had studied in the old dilapidated structure had performed the best in the district in the previous Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). He expressed confidence that the pupils would perform even better in the region in the years to come now that they have a new building.

On his part, the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Wassa East, Michael Akuleye, who represented the District Director of Education, expressed his gratitude to the GNPC Foundation for providing Atobiase D/A Basic School with a fully furnished state-of-the-art classroom, which he said would enhance teaching and learning. He urged the pupils to study hard and achieve high academic laurels.