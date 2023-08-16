In anticipation of the upcoming NPP Presidential Primaries, stringent measures have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

A comprehensive serialization system has been implemented to safeguard the integrity of the internal polls and prevent any potential victimization

The awaited internal polls have been planned to hide the identities of delegates and prevent candidates from identifying who voted for or against them.

Reliable sources close to the Electoral Commission and the leadership of the party have stated that a strong serialization concept has been employed to ensure that delegates’ identities are hidden.

This strong serialization is crowned with the walk-in concept rather than identifying delegates by name. Also, no smart devices or cameras will be allowed at the voting centres.

These models were introduced to safeguard the identity of the delegates and make it practically impossible to identify who voted for or against a particular candidate.

The absence of mobile phones and cameras is also to prevent members from snapping who they voted for or against as a way of sanitizing the voting space.

The walk-in concept will also prevent candidates from identifying who voted for who based on any agreed order or pattern.

The Super Delegates conference is slated for August 26, 2023, while the national presidential primary has been slated for November 4.