The woes of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah are far from over following the scandal involving huge sums of money allegedly stolen by her house helps at her home in Accra.

In the latest development, Citi News understands the former minister’s cedi and dollar accounts have been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) pending further investigations.

Citi News sources indicate that the OSP has filed a motion to confirm seized money the office retrieved from Madam Dapaah’s residence and to also confirm the frozen bank accounts.

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

This comes whilst the police and Attorney General are prosecuting persons accused of stealing the alleged monies from the minister’s house.

Madam Dapaah became the talk of the town in July 2023, when the Chronicle Newspaper reported that her domestic helps had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis and dollars.

Cecilia Dapaah subsequently resigned from her position after a public uproar. She was arrested by the OSP and was later granted bail.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, searched the home of the former Minister of Sanitation.

The OSP in a statement disclosed that “At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.”