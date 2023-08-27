The Police have apprehended one suspect in relation to the murder of a 28-year-old man in Ayiem, Western Region on August 25, 2023.

According to preliminary investigations, the main suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, along with five other accomplices who are currently on the run, were engaged in a demonstration of their alleged spiritual abilities when the incident happened.

During the display, Emmanuel Quayco reportedly used a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge to fatally shoot the victim, Amoh Kwadwo, also known as Mallam.

Emmanuel Quayco is presently in police custody, cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are actively working to apprehend the remaining five suspects who are on the run, aiming to bring them to justice for their involvement in the crime.

The police have issued a statement urging these individuals to surrender themselves at the nearest police station or face apprehension from their hiding places.