The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its intention to summon flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong before the disciplinary committee over threats and accusations he directed towards President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the Special Delegates Conference on Saturday.

In a widely circulated video Mr Agyapong, who is also the Assin Central Member of Parliament, can be seen threatening the two leaders over attacks on his agents.

He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

It has since emerged that the outspoken lawmaker made those remarks in a radio interview.

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Sunday, disclosed that Mr Agyapong will be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.

Four other individuals will also be summoned before the party’s disciplinary committee for misconduct.

“Pursuant to Article 10(7)(5) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely: Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana and Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye will be referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee. This is a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggests potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the Party’s Constitution and potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

“Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, pursuant to the above-mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.”