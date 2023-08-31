Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) launched the 11th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) on August 30 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The five-day event brought together exhibitors from the floriculture industry, showcasing a variety of flowers, plants, eco-friendly products, garden designs, and educational materials.

The GGFS, which is initiated by Stratcomm Africa is also the flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, seeks to promote environmental sustainability and create awareness about the need to harness Ghana’s flora and fauna for national development.

It also aims to create awareness about the need to harness the nation’s flora and fauna, for national development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sharon Anim, Marketing Communications Manager at Stratcomm Africa, highlighted the benefits that individuals and businesses have gained from participating in the GGFS in the past.

“For the past 11 years, we have been able to mobilize individuals and businesses to take action towards a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, and more beautiful Ghana for the benefit of all. We are encouraged by the fact that the initiative continues to grow. In 2013, we started with 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors. In 2022, we had about 28,000 visitors.”

“These visitors have been inspired by the GGFS to plant and cultivate personal gardens. By planting, they are contributing to environmental sustainability. Some are also growing their floriculture-related businesses, generating employment, and contributing to national economic growth. And as they plant and work in their gardens, they improve their health. Of course, flowers also help to make the country more beautiful.”

Anim also touched on the activities that will be taking place during the five-day exhibition, which include a drama night, gardening masterclasses, and a Green to Riches youth conference.

“From the five-day exhibition to a range of educational activities such as gardening masterclasses, the Green to Riches Youth Conference, Little Green Fingers – a gardening workshop for children – and the Israeli Green Innovation Competition, the GGFS demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability not just through words but with impactful actions.

To complement our educational activities, the show also has many fun-packed events such as a karaoke night on Thursday, a drama night featuring a play by Latif Abubakar of Globe Production titled “Thank God for Idiots” on Saturday, a music night with the band FRA, an open mic session for new acts on Friday, a family fun day on Saturday, and many other side attractions.”