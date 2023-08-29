Jennifer Hermoso’s supporters lined the streets of Madrid to show their support for the Spain football star and protest against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales following the World Cup kiss-gate scandal.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Plaza Callao in Spanish capital with signs and flags showing support for Hermoso.

Many of the signs also referenced the Spanish phrase ‘Seacabo’ which translates to ‘It’s over’ in English. Other signs read, ‘Rubiales and macho mafia out’.

The protests come after Rubiales kissed the forward on the lips during the awards ceremony at the Women’s World Cup final after Spain defeated England to win the tournament.

According to Crisis 24, protests by women’s rights groups are expected to take place during September to ‘demand the resignation of Rubiales.’

Rubiales refused to resign after he sparked outrage for the incident but was provisionally suspended by FIFA‘s disciplinary committee last week from all football related activity for at least 90 days.

Spanish prosecutors have today opened preliminary sex abuse investigation into Rubiales.

Hermoso previously claimed that she did not consent to the kiss, with several members of the women’s national team saying that they would refuse to play if Rubiales was not dismissed.

‘I want to clarify, that at no time did I consent to the kiss,’ Hermoso said. ‘I didn’t tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I haven’t said.’

There have been widespread calls from the footballing community for Rubiales to be sacked, with Spain’s women’s players Alexis Putellas and Aitana Bonmati taking to Twitter to speak out on the matter.

Putellas tweeted: ‘This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you partner @jennihermoso.’

Bonmati wrote: ‘There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you partner.’

Earlier today, Rubiales’ mother had reportedly locked herself inside of a church and has gone on hunger strike. She demanded an end to the ‘inhumane witch-hunt against her son‘.

Mail Sport also understands that the Spanish FA were set to hold an urgent meeting on Monday.

The marches continued through the capital with some signs reading ‘Rubiales and macho mafia out’

Sevilla stars made a show of support to Jennifer Hermoso on Saturday ahead of their LaLiga game against Girona.

During the warm-up and pre-match handshakes, Sevilla wore jerseys that bore the words ‘#SeAcabo’.

The Lionesses have also rallied around the Spanish women’s football team declaring that they ‘stood with Hermoso’ also.

‘Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation.’ The statement from the beaten finalist read. ‘Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth.

‘The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t take any convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

‘We stand with you, Jenni Hermoso.’