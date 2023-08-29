The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that its 2023 Election timetable is temporarily halted due to a legal case brought by King Faisal FC.

The Election Committee was expected to release a decision on the vetting of aspirants on Monday, 28th August 2023. However, that will not happen until the case’s hearing at the Accra High Court on August 30, 2023.

In a statement, Ghana’s football governing body noted: “The GFA therefore wishes to inform all its members and stakeholders (especially applicants who have filed their Nomination Forms for various positions) of the suspension of the 2023 GFA Elections process until the hearing of the motion on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The announcement of the Decision by the Elections Committee following the Vetting of the Applicants has therefore been put on hold.”

The applicant, King Faisal, argues that commencing the elections with the Presidential race between Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie is wrong and contrary to the association’s statutes.

Consequently, the Kumasi-based club is petitioning the court to prevent the GFA from conducting the upcoming Presidential elections scheduled for September 27 in Tamale until the required elections for representatives from the Executive Council, Regional Football Association, and other related groups have been conducted correctly.