A suspected robber was lynched and killed Wednesday night in a robbery gone wrong in Chereponi.

A Benz bus carrying passengers from Tamale to Chereponi was attacked by two robbers around 8 pm on the night of March 27.

A local reporter, Abdul Kudus, told Citi News, that one of the robbers was restrained and arrested by an off-duty police and later lynched by some angry residents.

Abdul Kudus added that two guns were retrieved from the robbers.

“The bus was travelling from Tamale to Chereponi and a few minutes to the town, two robbers attacked the passengers and started taking their monies and other valuables and one police officer who was not in uniform arrested one of the robbers and was later lynched by some angry residents that gathered around the car,” Abdul Kudus said.

He added that “one of the robbers fired his gun which fell and so he ran away and the body of the other one was taken to the police station.”

