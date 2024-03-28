The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has encouraged the media to hold politicians accountable for their statements and actions in the lead-up to the December elections.

The Center has urged the media to question politicians about their plans to address the nation’s current challenges, rather than allowing them to evade responsibility for their statements.

Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Advocacy and Policy Engagement Director at CDD-Ghana, expressed this in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday.

He added that the nation is at a critical juncture that cannot be further deteriorated, hence the media should not promote mere sloganeering and campaigning.

“I think that the media has to be bold and courageous to really call people out and say what exactly do you want to do to solve the problems and not let people get away with it. To hold people accountable. Because we haven’t really renegotiated our external debts as of now.”

“So we are really in a bad state and we shouldn’t let it get worse and get drowned in this fanfare of a campaign,” he said.

Dr. Asante also stated that he intends to advocate for the same cause and will collaborate with the media to ensure its implementation.

