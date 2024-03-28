The Tema General Hospital has responded to a viral video showing its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in darkness with nurses struggling to care for babies during a power outage.

The Hospital in a statement clarified that it was a brief generator trip-off.

The medical director at the facility, Dr. Richard Anthony, confirmed that the incident indeed happened at the hospital on Tuesday, March 26, when “the power from the national grid was interrupted and the Facility was relying on its power plant.”

Many social media users argued it was a major disconnection by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), as some 91 hospitals were threatened over a GH¢261 million debt owed to the power distribution company.

The hospital, in the press statement, added that nobody died due to the technical hitch.

Below is the full statement.

Re: Situational Report on Lights out at Tema General Hospital

The Tema General Hospital’s attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media which is reported to have occurred at the Facility.

The facts are as follows:

1. The incident happened on Tuesday, 26th March, 2024 when the power from the national grid was interrupted and the Facility was relying on its power plant.

2. The dedicated generator set to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) tripped off for a short period and the hospital’s electricians worked to restore power to the Unit until the national grid was restored.

3. It must be emphasized that power was restored within two hours by the electricians at the Facility.

4. It is worth noting that no lives were lost as a result of this power outage.

5. The Tema General Hospital assures the general public that the Facility will continue to put the health and safety of its patients at the core of its business.

