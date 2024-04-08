The High Court has upheld the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) to indefinitely suspend its General Secretary, Janet Nabla.

The suspension was enforced on August 28, 2021, due to allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence. Nabla had previously rejected the decision following the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

In a statement released on April 8, 2024, the PNC announced that the court’s ruling brings to an end the three-year leadership crisis that has negatively impacted the party.

This verdict paves the way for the reorganization of party structures and the election of party executives in preparation for the 2024 elections.

The PNC expressed that the judgement should be viewed as a victory for the party and an opportunity for the factions within the organization to unite, bury their differences, and work together for a stronger and more attractive political entity moving forward.

