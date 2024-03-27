The Tamale District Court in the Northern Region has remanded four accused persons into police custody over the murder of Abbas Baba Barnabas, also known as Biggie, a soya bean dealer in the region.

The late Baba Barnabas, 39, a resident of Tamale, was allegedly killed by a gang while he was en route to Gushegu to purchase soya beans.

The attack reportedly occurred in a bush near Zingban, under Gushegu, as he travelled on a motorbike with his business partner in the area on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The alleged mastermind of the attack, Baba Abuba, who is known as the victim’s business partner, is said to have orchestrated the incident, initially intending to rob the deceased, who was carrying over GHC350k at the time, resulting in Biggie’s untimely death.

The four accused persons, including Baba Abuba, Mayiuba Mayiubor, Wunbei Abu, and James Adam, appeared before the court on Wednesday, March 27.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and robbery, as per Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1980, Act 29.

They have been remanded into police custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on April 11, 2024.