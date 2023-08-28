Gameweek 3 in the Premier League was as controversial as it was entertaining.

A weekend filled with late drama, brilliant goalkeeping, superb goals and defensive howlers was balanced by a smattering of controversial decisions by the officials in the English top flight.

Let’s take a look at the most divisive calls from the PL’s on and off-field match officials.

The Incident: Trent Alexander Arnold is booked for throwing the ball away after being shoved by Anthony Gordon. Trent is adjudged to have pulled down Gordon in the next phase of play but does not receive a yellow card. (Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool).

While some might see the first yellow card as “unfair” or “harsh,” especially given Gordon’s original shove on Trent (definitely a foul), the referee was within his right to give it. No foul was given for the shove, with the home side awarded a throw instead. Trent’s decision to fling the ball into play impeded Newcastle’s ability to restart the game immediately. Trent’s actions fell foul of the new, stricter Premier League rules against perceived time-wasting, meriting the yellow card.

The second offence would usually fetch a yellow card on its own (which would have seen Trent sent off) but referees are allowed “the discretion to take appropriate action within the framework of the laws.” Many referees often consider other factors like the time elapsed so far in the game, the time between the two yellow card offences and the type of fouls committed before dishing out a second yellow card.

Verdict: Referee would have been justified if he decided to send Trent off but possibly took into account how early in the game it was to send a player off for two very minor but yellow card-worthy offences.

The Incident: Virgil van Dijk is adjudged to have brought down Alexander Isak just outside the box. Van Dijk was ruled as the “last man” for Liverpool and was sent off as a result. (Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool).

What IFAB’s rules say: “A player, substitute or substituted player who commits any of the following offences is sent off: denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity to an opponent whose overall movement is towards the offender’s goal by an offence punishable by a free kick.”

Isak, as clips of this incident show, was fouled by Van Dijk. The Dutch defender made significant contact with the forward before making contact with the ball.

The referee ruled that Van Dijk was the last man – he was the closest outfield Liverpool player to the attacker, and any others would not be able to immediately impede the possible chance for the attacker – and showed him the red card. The decision was upheld by the VAR.

Verdict: The decision to send off Van Dijk was the correct one

The Incident: Marcus Rashford is adjudged to have been brought down by Danilo (Man Utd 3-2 Nottingham Forest).

Video footage of the incident shows that Rashford’s thigh was caught by the thigh of Danilo. The contact was not strong but enough to take the forward down. The referee’s decision was to award and penalty, a call that was upheld by VAR.

Verdict: The decision to award the penalty was the correct one.

The Incident: Moussa Diaby finds the back of the net for Villa but the ball whizzes past Ollie Watkins, who is standing in an offside position in front of the opposition goalkeeper. The goal stood despite a VAR check (Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa).

What IFAB’s rules say: “An attacker in an offside position (A) is clearly obstructing the goalkeeper’s line of vision. The player must be penalised for preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball.”

Watkins’ position in front of the Burnley goalkeeper, should count as obstruction, even though the forward did not touch the ball.

Verdict: Diaby’s goal should have been disallowed.

References to IFAB Laws of the Game 23/24