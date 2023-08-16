The top 10 finalists for this year’s The Literacy Challenge organised by Citi TV and Citi FM will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The announcement follows the successful roll-out of the second stage of the competition which saw the writing of a General Knowledge Aptitude Test in Accra over the weekend for the top 50 participants, whose essays were shortlisted.

Thousands of entries were received by the deadline for submission of essays and external examiners assessed the scripts to select the best 50 participants.

The top ten finalists will be announced on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Breakfast Daily on Citi TV.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is powered by Citi TV, supported by 97.3 Citi FM and is sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap and Fortune Rice.